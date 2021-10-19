Prashanti Special To Have Revised Timings At 2 Stations: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers, it has been decided to revise the timings of Prashanti Special at Bangalore East and Bangalore Cant Stations and provide additional stoppage of Howrah-Yesvantpur Special at Krishnarajpuram Station, temporarily.

08463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 20th October 2021 will have to arrive at Bangalore East at 1045hrs and will leave at 1046hrs instead of earlier arrival timings at 1104hrs and departure time at 1105hrs. This train will also arrive at Bangalore Cant at 1051hrs and will leave at 1052hrs towards Bangalore instead of the existing arrival time at 1109hrs and departure time at 1111hrs.

Apart from this, 06598 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Howrah between 19th October 2021 to 15th February 2022 will arrive at Krishnarajpuram at 1900hrs and will leave at 1901hrs towards Yesvantpur.