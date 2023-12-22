Prashanti Express To Stop At Nirakarpur; Frequency of Tata-Ernakulum Bi-Weekly Increased

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands and for the convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to provide stoppage of 18463/18464 Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express at Nirakarpur on an experimental basis.

According to ECoR, 18464 Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express leaving from Bengaluru w.e.f. 29th December and scheduled to arrive on 30th December 2023 will provide Stoppage at Nirakarpur.

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Prashanti Express leaving from Bhubaneswar will provide stoppage at Nirakarpur w.e.f. 31st December, 2023.

The timings and Stoppages for this train at other scheduled Stations will remain unchanged, the ECoR said.

Benefit For Western & Southern Odisha as Frequency of Tata-Ernakulum Bi-Weekly Express Increased

The Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Tata-Ernakulum-Tata Express from bi-weekly to five days a week for the convenience of passengers, especially the passengers of Western and Southern districts of Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh.

18189 Tata-Ernakulam now leaving from Tatanagar every Sunday & Thursday will now run every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday with effect from 1st January 2024. In the return direction, 18190 Ernakulum-Tatanagar Express now leaving from Ernakulam every Sunday & Wednesday will run on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday w.e.f. 4th January 2024.

The scheduled timings and Stoppages for these trains at various Stations will remain unchanged.

Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special Extended Between Up To Bhawanipatna

The Railways has also decided to extend the services of 08504/08503 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special up to Bhawanipatna.

08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special after reaching Rayagada at 2200hrs will leave at 2205hrs towards Bhawanipatna. This train will reach Bhawanipatna at 0045hrs. In the return direction, 08503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will leave from Bhawanipatna at 0115hrs and will reach Rayagada at 0535hrs.

This train will provide stoppage at Singapur Road, Theruvali, Bissamcuttack, Muniguda, Doikalu, Ambadola, Lanjigarh Road, G. Ramachandrapur and Depur between Rayagada and Bhawanipatna from both the directions.

The scheduled timings and stoppages for this train between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada from both sides will remain unchanged.