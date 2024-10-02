New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has officially launched his new political party, the Jan Suraaj Party, aiming to bring a fresh perspective to Indian politics and address the pressing issues facing the country. The announcement, made at a public rally in New Delhi, marks Kishor’s transition from political consultant to party leader.

Kishor, who gained prominence for his role in several successful electoral campaigns, emphasized the need for a “people-centric” approach to governance. He stated that the Jan Suraaj Party would focus on transparency, accountability, and grassroots participation in decision-making.

“Jan Suraaj is not just a party; it’s a movement for change,” Kishor declared to a crowd of supporters. “We want to empower the citizens and ensure that their voices are heard in the corridors of power.”

The party’s manifesto outlines key priorities, including improved education and healthcare systems, job creation, and enhanced public services. Kishor also stressed the importance of tackling corruption and fostering inclusive development.

The Jan Suraaj Party represents a potential shift in the political narrative, appealing to those disillusioned with the status quo and eager for substantive change.