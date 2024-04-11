Prashant Jagdev Misbehaves With Journalist During Padyatra Upon Public Oppose

Jankia: BJP MLA Prashant Jagdev, known for his controversial actions, is once again in the spotlight. On Thursday, he allegedly misbehaved with a working journalist during a Jansampark Padyatra, which also included BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi. The incident occurred in the Chhangiri village of Tangi Block, within the jurisdiction of the Jankia police in Khurda district.

The journalist, identified as Prakash Hati, was reportedly victimised during the event.

According to reports, the villagers were disappointed with the Chilika MLA’s lack of work over the past five years. The villagers surrounded the MP and MLA with questions opposing their pre-election visit. Feeling insulted and fearing the incident would go viral, Jagdev allegedly reacted with high-handedness. He reportedly had a scuffle with the locals and even snatched away the mobile phone of Prakash. Lodging an FIR Prakash mentioned, Jagdev also purportedly threatened the journalist.

Following the incident, the Jankia police registered a case against Jagdev and initiated an investigation, confirmed Khurda SDPO Dillip Das.

It’s worth noting that this is not Jagdev’s first event with controversy. In 2022, he was arrested for running over people injuring 20 people, including BJP leaders, workers and police officers. The MLA himself was injured when the infuriated crowd retaliated over the incident.