Mumbai: Prasar Bharati, in collaboration with the Department of Textiles, is set to launch a new series titled “Kargha – Stories from the Loom,” aimed at showcasing the rich textile heritage of Maharashtra.

This upcoming fictional series will explore the untold stories behind the intricate motifs and traditional looms, highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship of India’s talented weavers. Through compelling narratives and authentic portrayals, “Kargha” promises to immerse viewers in the captivating world of traditional Indian textiles.

The series aims to create a valuable archive of this culturally significant craft, inviting audiences to appreciate the cultural importance and timeless beauty woven into every piece.

