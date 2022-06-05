Prasanta Kumar Muduli Appointed as Chief Whip, Saroj Meher Dy Chief Whip

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal’s Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Kumar Muduli has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the ruling party.

Besides, BJD Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip, according to a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

A total of 21 Ministers, including 13 Cabinet and 8 Ministers of State (Independent charge), took oath in the Naveen Patnaik-led state council of ministers in a glittering ceremony organised for the first time at the Lok Seva Bhawan.