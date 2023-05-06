Pranksters Mow A Giant Phallic Into Lawn At King Charles’ Coronation Party Site

London: A large phallic symbol has appeared on the grass outside the posh Royal Crescent in Bath, just days before a Georgian-themed coronation party is planned to be held on its grounds.

This ‘perfect lawn,’ known globally, has been mowed into a giant penis, leaving no clues about who is responsible for the prank.

Several 18th-century posh homes surround the Royal Crescent, a famous street in Britain. The appearance of a sizeable phallic shape mowed onto the lawn outside the Royal Crescent in Bath has caused shock among both residents and visitors, according to The Mirror.

The pranksters responsible for the lewd drawing are yet to be identified, but the timing of their stunt couldn’t have been worse.

As per a flyer, the Royal Crescent will be hosting a Georgian-themed “Grand Coronation Party” on the day of the Coronation, i.e., Saturday, May 6.