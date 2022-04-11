Pranitha Subhash Announces Pregnancy On Husband Nithin’s Birthday, Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot

Mumbai: Actress Pranitha Subhash announced the pregnancy with her husband Nitin Raju. She shared special news for fans on her husband’s 34th birthday.

Sharing the news, she wrote, “For my husband’s 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us. (sic)”

On the work front, Pranitha made her Telugu debut with Baava in 2010 and also a Kannada movie Porki. Since then the talented actress has entertained her audiences with movies like Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Brahmotsavam (2016), and more. The stunning actress was last seen in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu in the year 2019.