Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Abhijit Mukherjee Joins TMC

Kolkata: Late President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

Mukherjee joined the ruling TMC in presence of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata.

Speculation about Abhijit Mukherjee leaving Congress started making rounds a month ago when Jitin Prasada left the party and joined the saffron team.

Mukherjee, an engineer-turned politician, won bypolls in the Jangipur parliamentary constituency after his father vacated the seat in 2012; he won it again in 2014.