Pramod Sawant To Continue As Goa Chief Minister

Panji: The BJP on Monday decided to retain Pramod Sawant as the chief minister of Goa. This is the party’s third straight win in the state.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that the ruling party is set to form the government with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent MLAs.

Sawant was declared the leader of BJP’s legislature party today at a party meeting that was attended by several senior leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, who was deputed to the state as a central observer by the party high command during the Goa assembly elections.

He will remain as the leader of BJP’s legislature party in Goa for the next five years.

The BJP won 20 of the 40 seats in the recently-concluded Goa elections. The Congress came in second with 11 seats.