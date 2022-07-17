Pramod Bhagat goes down fighting to Daniel Bethell, settles for Silver

Bhubaneswar: World No 1 para shuttler from Odisha Pramod Bhagat went down fighting against Daniel Bethell of England in the summit clash of the SL-3 category of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament in Dublin on Sunday.

Pramod Bhagat went down fighting in straight sets in 50 minute match and settled for silver medal. The finals score read 21-17 and 21-09. Pramod started the game well but somehow couldn’t find his footing in the match. Daniel had answers to everything that was thrown at him by Pramod.

Talking about the same Padma Shri Awardee said, “I am disappointed with my performance, I tried everything possible but couldn’t Execute. Daniel was playing very well. This loss will motivate me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments.”

Paralympic Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat had reached the final of 4 Nations Para Badminton International 2022 after beating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara.