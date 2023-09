Pramila Mallik Becomes First Woman Speaker Of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal’s Pramila Mallik became the first woman Speaker of Odisha Assembly, today.

The BJD legislator was elected unopposed as Opposition BJP and Congress hadn’t fielded any candidate for the Speaker election.

She had yesterday resigned from the post of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and filed nomination for the election.