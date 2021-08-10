Pralhad Joshi urges NALCO to provide Handloom fabrics to employees to commemorate 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged Mining major NALCO to provide Handloom fabrics to all its employee worth Rs. 7,500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day being celebrated as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Joshi was speaking with Team NALCO virtually and congratulated the Navaratna CPSE on the brilliant performance in FY 2020-21 and for continuing the tempo of success in the 1st quarter of 2021-22.

“The urge of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to encourage Handlooms, I advise NALCO to join its hand in the mission to promote Handloom by providing Handloom fabrics to each employee worth Rs. 7500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day,” Shri Joshi said in his address.

Shri Joshi said that NALCO has turned the narrative in its favour and stormed back with greater vigour, resilience and determination in FY 2020-21 to take head on the challenges posed by the dynamic business environment and the ongoing COVID pandemic across the globe. The company achieved 9 folds increase in profits in 2020-21 to earn a Rs.1300 crore in net profits. The company has also posted a Net profit of ₹348 crore in the 1st quarter of ongoing fiscal 2021-22, compared to Rs. 17 crore in Q1 of 2020-21. This is indeed in sync with the company’s tagline “Ordinary People with Extraordinary Attitude.”

“It gives me a sense of confidence that the sincerity and hard work of all Nalconians will pay better dividend in long run realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister’s dream of a “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. As a responsible corporate citizen, NALCO’s support and extending helping hand at the time of need to fight against COVID also demonstrates its commitment to the nation.” said Joshi.

NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra, the company’s Directors, representatives of Unions and employees were present in this virtual assembly.

Notably, NALCO is a Navaratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India. The company is India’s leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.