New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, launched the retail of Bharat Chana Dal Phase – II in Delhi-NCR by flagging off mobile vans of NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar here today, in the presence of Ministers of State, Shri B.L. Verma and Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya.

In Phase – II of Bharat Chana Dal, 3 lakh tons of Chana stock from the price stabilisation buffer is being converted to Chana Dal and Chana Whole for retail sale to consumers at MRP of Rs.70 per kg and Rs.58 per kg, respectively. Apart from Chana, the government had also expanded the Bharat brand to Moong and Masur Dals. The Bharat Moong Dal is retailed at Rs.107 per kg, Bharat Moong Sabut at Rs.93 per kg and Bharat Masur Dal at Rs.89 per kg. The resumption of Bharat Chana Dal at this time will enhance the supplies to consumers of Delhi-NCR in this festive season.

While interacting with media persons during the event, Shri Joshi stated that the initiative is an affirmation of the Government of India’s commitment to ensuring the availability of essential food to consumers at affordable prices. Direct interventions through retail sales of basic food items such as rice, atta, dals and onion have also helped in maintaining a stable price regime.

The Centre has taken various policy measures to ensure the availability of pulses. In order to encourage domestic production, the government has raised the MSP of pulses year after year and also announced the policy to procure Tur, Urad and Masur without a ceiling for the 2024-25 season. During the Kharif 2024-25 sowing season, NCCF and NAFED conducted awareness campaigns, seed distribution and pre-registration of farmers for assured procurement, and the same activities are being continued in the upcoming Rabi sowing season. To augment domestic production and facilitate seamless import, the government has allowed duty-free import of Tur, Urad, Masur and Chana till 31st March 2025 and Yellow Peas import till 31st December 2024. Enhanced area coverage of Kharif pulses this year, together with continuous inflow of imports have led to a declining trend in the prices of most pulses since July 2024. The retail prices of Tur dal, Urad dal, Moong dal and Masur dal have either declined or remained stable during the past three months.

In respect to vegetables, the government had procured 4.7 lakh tonnes of onions from the rabi crop for price stabilisation buffer through NCCF and NAFED. The government started the disposal of onions from the buffer on 5th September 2024 and to date, 1.15 lakh tonnes have been disposed of. NCCF has disposed of onions in 77 centres across 21 States and NAFED in 43 centres in 16 States. To augment the pace of disposal, bulk transportation of onions by rail rakes has been adopted for the first time. NCCF had transported 1,600 MT (42 BCN wagons i.e. approximately 53 trucks) by Kanda Express from Nashik which arrived at Delhi on 20th October, 2024. NAFED has also arranged the transportation of 800 – 840 MT of onions to Chennai by rail rake. The rail rake to Chennai left Nashik on 22nd October 2024.

Indent for shipments by rail rake to Lucknow and Varanasi has been placed by NCCF. The Department of Consumer Affairs has also requested Indian Railways to allow transportation of onion rakes from Nashik to multiple locations across the North-eastern region which would include (i) NJP: New Jalpaiguri (Siliguri), (ii) DBRG- Dibrugarh, (iii) NTSK- New Tinsukia, and (iv) CGS: Changsari. This will ensure wider availability of onions in different regions of India ensuring its availability at a very reasonable price to consumers.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...