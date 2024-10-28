New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi launched the Mobile Application of FCI Grievance Redressal System (FCI GRS) for Rice Millers today in New Delhi.

This is one of the measures taken by the Union Government to enhance transparency, accountability, and stakeholder satisfaction. The mobile application will facilitate rice millers in addressing their grievances with the FCI in an efficient and transparent manner. The FCI GRS Application is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to harness technology for good governance. This mobile application is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users.

Aligned with the Digital India initiative, the mobile application aims to improve responsiveness and accountability by providing rice millers with a convenient platform to lodge complaints, monitor their status and receive responses on their mobile devices in an end-to-end digitized manner. Key Features of the App are as under:-

User-Friendly Grievance Submission: Millers can easily register their grievances on their mobile through a user-friendly interface, simplifying communication with FCI. They have to register only once and thereafter any number of grievances can be lodged wherein each grievance will have a Unique Grievance ID.

Real-Time Tracking: The App offers real-time updates on grievance status, keeping millers informed and ensuring transparency.

Automatic Assignment & Fast Resolution: Within FCI, once a grievance is received, it will be automatically assigned to concerned Nodal Officers for further action. The App provides a facility to the Nodal Officer to either get a grievance investigated by the Quick Response Team or get feedback from the concerned Division.

Geo-Fencing for Quick Response Teams (QRTs): Where grievance redressal involves a visit to the site by the QRT team, the mobile application will capture the physical visit by the team members through the geo-fencing tool.

This initiative underscores the Government’s dedication to enhance accountability, transparency and stakeholders’ satisfaction by providing a robust grievance redressal mechanism. This launch marks another milestone in the commitment of FCI to facilitate procurement operations with improved service standards.