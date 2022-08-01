Prakruti Mishra returns to Mumbai; Shares Instagram story

Bhubaneswar: Days after the Babushaan-Prakruti-Trupti drama unfolded on Bhubaneswar streets, the Ace of Space reality show fame actress returned to Mumbai.

Prakruti’s father Manmath Mishra has stated that the actress returned to Mumbai with her mother to focus on her work & career. “The dramatic brawl in middle of the road shouldn’t have happened. I have sympathy for Trupti. If they withdraw the case, I will also do the same,” He added.

A day after an audio clip of Ollywood actor Babushaan and co-star Prakruti Mishra purportedly proclaiming their love for each other went viral, the actress appeared before the public from the rooftop of her residence. “I will speak the right things at right time,” Prakruti told media persons from the terrace.

Babushaan’s wife has accused him of having an extra-marital affair with Prakruti and lodged a complaint under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the actor and his co-star at Kharvela police station.