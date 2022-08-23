Prakruti Mishra Moves Orissa HC Alleging Police Inaction, Seeks Impartial Probe

Cuttack: Actress Prakruti Mishra on Tuesday filed a petition in the Orissa High Court alleging laxity in the probe by police into the FIR lodged against her Premam movie co-actor Babusaan Mohanty’s wife, Tripti Satpathy on 23rd June, 2022.

Citizens witnessed a high drama on the streets of Bhubaneswar where Tripti Satapthy intercepted her husband Babusaan and Prakruti, who were travelling together in a car, and resorted to manhandling both.

Soon after video clips of the incidents started doing rounds on news channels and social media, Prakruti Mishra’s mother Krushnapriya Mishra lodged a complaint with Kharvel Nagar Police Station alleging assault on her daughter by Tripti Satpathy and her father Lalit Satpathy.

Expressing displeasure over police inaction in the matter, Prakruti today sought justice from the Orissa High Court.

In her petition, Prakruti has stated that even though her parents had lodged complaints against Babusaan’s wife Tripti and the latter’s father Lalit Satpathy, Kharvel Nagar police station is yet to take any concrete actions in this case.

Therefore, the petitioner has moved the High Court seeking a thorough investigation of the incident by an independent agency. Home Secretary, Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar DCP and Kharvehnagar IIC have been made parties in the case. Responding to media queries, actress Prakruti Mishra said: “All of you are aware of what happened with me… I have complete faith, and I hope Court will give justice to me”.

On the other hand, Prakruti Mishra’s lawyer Byomkesh Tripathi has raised questions about the role of the police in dealing with the case. He said, that the complaint was lodged on July 23, but the police could not give any justice to the actress.

Alleging that the police did not book the case as per relevant Sections, Tripathi said that they have appealed to the High Court for a thorough investigation by an independent agency in the case.