Prakruti Mishra Drops First Look Poster Of ‘Draupadi’

Bhubaneswar: Actress Prakruti Mishra shared a poster of her upcoming film titled Draupadi amid ongoing controversy involving actress Prakruti Mishra, actor Babushaan Mohanty and the latter’s wife Trupti Satpathy.

Sharing the poster she wrote: “Used, abused, and misused, every woman has been assaulted, harassed, or humiliated, through the ages. It is time to raise our voice together and say every time it is not a woman’s fault!”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prakrutimishra (@prakrutimishra)

</>

Talking about the film, it is directed by Ananya Pattanaik, the daughter of the late Hara Pattanaik, the film is produced by Sashmita Tiadi and Akashdeep Singh. The movie has been made in both Hindi and Odia.

Reportedly, The shooting of the film will begin in the month of November.