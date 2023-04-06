Prakash Raj ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ as Kiccha Sudeep backs BJP in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj has now reacted after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep stated that he will not be contesting Karnataka elections but would be part of BJP’s campaign, after he received a threat letter, claiming to leak his private videos. Prakash Raj had earlier claimed that reports of Kichcha joining Bhartiya Janata Party is ‘fake’.

The Kannada actor indeed joined the ruling party and said that he will campaign for the BJP, even though he won’t participate in the elections. Reacting to this, Prakash Raj has said, “I am shocked and hurt by Kichcha Sudeep’s statement.”

Earlier, Sudeep announced his support for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. He said he will campaign for the party, but won’t contest the upcoming assembly polls. During the press conference, the actor also said he totally respected certain decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prakash Raj has criticized the BJP’s policies and central leaders including Prime Minister Modi on various occasions and has often spoken out against the party’s ideology. Last year when Home Minister Amit Shah said people from different states should speak in Hindi, the actor said the Centre was imposing Hindi.