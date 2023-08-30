Pragyan rover clicks Chandrayaan-3 lander’s image on Moon

Bengaluru: The Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has sent across a picture of the Vikram lander on the surface of the Moon. The picture was taken this morning from a distance. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the ‘image of the mission’ was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).

The image shows Vikram lander perched on the surface of the Moon. ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) which recently measured the temperature profile of the lunar surface on the South Pole to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface can also be seen in the picture sent over by the Pragyan rover.

Tweeting the picture, ISRO said, “Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The ‘image of the mission’ was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS).”