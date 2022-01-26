Pragativadi Observes 73rd Republic Day With Adherence To COVID Protocols

Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at the Pragativadi office premise here in a low-key manner and with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.

A sombre atmosphere prevailed as Executive Editor Birupakshya Tripathy unfurled the Tricolour. He was accompanied by CFO Ramakanta Samantaray and other staff members.

Rich tributes were paid to the freedom fighters on the occasion.