‘Pragativadi’ Literary Fest: ‘Literature Not Acting As A Mirror, Literary Plagiarism Has Increased Nowadays’

Bhubaneswar: Literature which is called as the mirror of the society seems to have diverted from its path. Now-a -days, it is not acting as a mirror of the society, which used to reflect every good and bad things of the society, said eminent littérateur Padmashree Antaryami Mishra.

Addressing the literary festival on the occasion of closing ceremony of Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee event, Mishra said imitation in literature (literary plagiarism) has increased and writing interest has drastically come down now-a day.

Dr Rajendra Narayan Dash, a German-based Odia writer, who inaugurated the event, also echoed similar voice what Mishra pointed out. He said face of the society is reflected in literature. But, this is not happening.

Thousands of Tibetans had once left their country and took refugee in India only for their language. And, today 48 projects stand in their language, he added.

Similarly, Bengali had felt wise to switch over to other religion. But, they kept their language and motherland intact. Sharing another example of love for literature, Dash elaborated the struggle for language in Israel and establishment of a language-based country i.e Bangladesh. This is high time to struggle and make strong commitment for the preservation of our great language, he pointed out.

Prominent educationist lecturer Biswaranjan chaired the inaugural function of the literary meet which was attended by hundreds of writers, columnists and journalists from across the State.

Appreciating the contribution and commitment of Dr Dash, Biswaranjan said the Padma awardee littérateur is always keen on taking forward the Odia literature even based in Germany.

Attending the function as chief speaker, columnist Arun Panda highlighted the role of media in the promotion and propagation of literature. But, matter of great concern is that the media has skipped that responsibility now-a-days, he said. Panda held politics greatly responsible for moral degradation of media world. The media needs to expose the blunt truth of the society in order to boost and strengthen the literature.

Writer and researcher Rabindra Narayan Mishra, who took part in the programme as special guest, shared his experience in writing which has changed his life. He said a community would forget its identity if literature, language and culture are not alive.

Special guest justice Manoranjan Mohanty elaborated the commitment of the ‘Pragativadi’ founder editor Pradyumna Bal for media and literature. He said Bal had made the Odia daily a voice of common man based on the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi.

Lecturer Biswaranjan who chaired the literary meet said literature could not be separated from anyone, not even politics. Rather, literature should make its voice sharp against the current political system. Many eminent figures including Gandhiji had changed their path through literature. So, efforts should be made in every level to strengthen the base of literature, he added.

The literary meet was welcomed with a devotional song of Lord Jagannath sung by Abdul Samad Nizami. ‘Pragativadi’ director Dr Monalisha Bal gave the welcome address while ‘Pragativadi’ chairperson Saswati Bal gave vote of thanks.

On the occasion, the ‘Pragativadi’ family got the opportunity to felicitate many noted poets and writers. A souvenir titled ‘Srujani’ was also unveiled on the occasion.