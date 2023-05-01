Bhubaneswar: “The thinking of Pragativadi in literature in an introduction to transformation. Pragativadi is the symbol of literary innovation,” opined noted litterateurs. Pragativadi celebrated the concluding ceremony of Golden Jubilee year on Sunday. On the occasion, a literary meet titled ‘The Thinking Of Pragativadi In Literature’ was organised on the premises of Pragativadi.

Participating in the programme, litterateurs, storytellers and poets unanimously agreed that the consciousness of Pragativadi is amongst all litterateurs. Bidding adieu to VIP Communist ideology, Pragativadi has brought consciousness, in order to eliminate social distinctions and become the voice of poor and downtrodden sections of the society. It has become a medium in elimination of superstition in the society, and protection common and innocent people from the clutches of hypocrites.

Taking part in the debate, eminent economist and former VC of Fakir Mohan University, Prof Kumarabara Das said, “Literature is the root part of culture. Culture and literature are co-related. Urban youth mass is heading towards employment after completing their academic studies.

They prefer to live a luxurious life in abroad adopting urban culture and modernity. The youths are living dreamless life running behind high income,” said Das.

The Youth mass has neither interest in literature, nor in science, social work, education, nor politics. Still they consider themselves as wise due to the development of technology. Cultural wisdom has lost its identity and quality in the era of computer and mobile phones and internet. We are in search of life in Mars (Mangala), but not searching peace in life. Science is supposed to be their sources of society and literature. But, it has maintained distance from the both, said Prof Das.

Poet Ajay Swain, in his address, said change is the thinking of progress. Mrs Mahakud also lauded the role of Pragativadi in the field of women freedom. Literature will exist till the existence of language. Development in every sector is also part of literature, Mahakud described. Pragativadi can become a voice of struggle for Odia language and literature, she added.

Prof Santosh Tripathy said that Pragativadi had started its journey on Labour Day in order to remove the communist thinking from the society. Pragativadi is the only one which always raise voice in favour of social consciousness, he maintained.

Noted author Sarat Acharya coordinated the programme and elucidated the Pragativadi’s literary journey. Pragativadi chairperson Smt Saswati Bal felicitated the speakers and guests on the dais while edition in-charge Lalitendu Pattnaik gave welcome address.