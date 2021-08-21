Pragativadi Impact: Sailashree Vihar’s Drainage System To Be Repaired; Authorities Take Stock

Bhubaneswar: While knee-deep waterlogging in Bhubaneswar troubled denizens during the monsoon season, the same was published in Odia language daily newspaper, Pragativadi, on July 21, 2021.

The article has reportedly woken up the RD department from their sleep that was showcasing a lackadaisical attitude.

Upon the directions of the RD department’s chief engineer (road), concerned officials have now taken stock of the situation at Sailashree Vihar area’s drainage system.

The team is reportedly focusing on the renovation of the drainage system that will eventually avoid the chances of waterlogging on the stretch of VIM-1 TO VIM-144.

As per sources, a tender regarding the same has reportedly been floated.

The team also held discussions with the locals residing here in order to attend to their plight.

