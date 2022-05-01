Pragativadi Golden Jubilee: Tribal Couple, Who Raised 11 Orphans, Join As Special Guest At Welcome Function

Bhubaneswar: Kamalu Harijan and his wife Mangai, a tribal couple from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, were the special guest at the welcome function of Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee celebrations held on Saturday evening.

Kamalu, a rickshaw-puller by profession, and his wife Mangai have dedicated their entire life to raising orphans in the locality. The tribal couple is now parents to as many as 11 children. Besides, they also help out needy patients at the nearby hospital.

Appreciating their selfless work toward the society, Pragativadi was glad to welcome them as special guests at the welcome ceremony of the year-long Golden Jubilee Celebration. The couple was felicitated by the Honourable Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan. Later, they joined the welcome function at Pragativadi head office and delivered their valuable words.

Addressing the gathering, Kamalu said he gets extreme happiness by helping others in need. Since childhood, he has been associated with social work, he said adding that he and his wife feel elated by helping others. On the other hand, Mangai said that they raised 11 children and are eager to help more children in need.

On the occasion, the Chairperson of Pragativadi, Smt Saswati Bal presented Rs 5,000 to the couple as a felicitation prize. Prior to that, the Odisha Governor had felicitated the couple with a shawl and a souvenir of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles.

Trustee of Pradyumna Bal Memorial Trust, Dr Achyuta Samanta praised the couple for dedicating their life to the welfare of orphans and said he would extend his help for the same in near future.

Besides, unveiling the logo, Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal also unveiled the Golden Jubilee jersey of Pragativadi.

Chairperson of Pragativadi, Smt Saswati Bal also presented a memento of Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee and gifted a book of founder Pradyumna Bal to the Governor.

Among others Pragativadi Director Mona Lisa Bal, Executive Editor Birupakshya Tripathy, and PRO to Odisha Governor Rakshak Nayak were present.