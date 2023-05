‘Pragativadi’ Felicitates Noted Litterateurs At Literary Fest

Bhubaneswar: Vernacular daily the ‘Pragativadi’ observed the annual literary meet-Sarasatwa Samaroha- event on the Golden jubilee ceremony on Sunday.

Eminent authors and writers who contributed to the newspaper were honoured on the occasion.

The ‘Pragativadi’ family got the opportunity to felicitate many noted poets and writers. A souvenir titled ‘Srujani’ was also unveiled on the occasion.

Padma Shri Antaryami Mishra, Dr Rajendra Narayan Das, Rabindra Narayan Mishra, and justice Manoranjan Mohanty graced the occasion.

Writers who were honoured at the event were Dr Bhagabata Sukla, Arun Kumar Panda, Rabindra Narayan Mishra, Prof Sanghamitra Mishra, Lecturer Biswaranjan, Dr Satyanarayan Mishra, D,r Chittaranjan Mishra, Dr Rajkishor Nayak, Anadi Nayak, Prerna Desai, Dr Uddhav Nayak, Krushnachandra Badu, Govinda Chandra Tripathi, Dr Gouranga Tripathi, Dr Siddharth Kanungo, Pritichanda Dhal, Meera Beura, Manjulata Singh, Bidyutprabha Kar, Uttkalika Das, Padmabati Misha, Prafulla Ku Sahu, Ashok Ku Sathpathy,Brajakishore Nanda, Dr Ram Chandra Rout, Prafulla Barik, Suvendu ku Bhuyan, Dr Purna Chandra Das, Dr Ganesh Chandra Munda, Arabinda Ray, Dasrathi Sathpathy, Shiba Mishra, Dr Dasarathi Bhuyan, Ganeswar Nayak, Lalit Mohan Mishra, Ghanashyam Boitei, Dutichandra sahu, Jadumani Panigrahi, Debendra Kar, Dr Narendra Sethi, Sarat Chandra Acharya, Pravat Kumar Mohapatra, Rashmi Samal, Dr Kishore Mohanty, Ashok ku Sa, Jharana Barik, Muktikanta Nayak, Sibasundara Panigrahi, Anita Pani, Dr Sukanti Mohanty, Sweta Raut, Pradipta Acharya, Srikant Ku Mahallik, and Jayashree Patnaik.