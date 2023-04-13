‘Pragativadi’ Executive Editor Makes Courtesy Call On Prez Murmu, Invites Her To Visit ‘Pragativadi’

Bhubaneswar: The Executive Editor and Publisher of Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’, Birupakhya Tripathy met Honorable President of India , Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

On the occasion, Tripathy presented her a Souvenir titled ‘Pragativadi At 50’ published on the occasion of Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Odia daily. Tripathy also invited the President to visit the ‘Pragativadi’.

President Murmu expressed pleasure over the Golden Jubilee event of the news organization and congratulated the ‘Pragativadi’ team for its continuous journey and being a voice of common people.

The Executive Editor also got an opportunity to present a ‘Charakha’ to the President as mark of symbol of Amrit Mahotsav which is celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

President Murmu thanked to the ‘Pragativadi’ family.