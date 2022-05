Pragativadi Enters Golden Jubilee Year: 50 Members Of Pragativadi Family Felicitated

Bhubaneswar: A total of 50 members of the Pragativadi family were felicitated on the occasion of the only independent Odia daily’s Golden Jubilee celebrations on Saturday evening.

As the leading Odia daily enters 50 years of a remarkable journey, Pragativadi felicitated its senior journalists, newspaper distributors, hawkers and other staff for their tireless work for the organisation.

Harish Chandra Nanda Goswami (Betanoti), Surendra Panigrahi (Balliguda), Harihar Patra (Polsara), Artatrana Jally (Balugaon), Subash Chandra Mohapatra (Nayagarh), Baburam Jena (Jajpur Road), Lokanath Kar (Bhanjanagar), Prakash Chandra Panigrahi (Berhampur), Kailash Chandra Nayak (Jajpur), Purnachandra Satapahy (Jarka), Radhakrushna Patnaik (Gunupur), Rajesh Patnaik (Rayagarh), Ashok Kumar Nanda (Deogarh), Binayak Satapahy (Bhawanipatna), Pradeep Kumar Sahoo (Cuttack), Ashok Kumar Mohapatra (Odagaon), Sushanta Das (Aul), Sayad Ansar Ali (Khordha), Shishir Kumar Das (Soro), Kapilash Seth (Taraba), Shankar Prasad Das (Kakatpur), Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Ghatagaon), Madan Pani (Anandapur), Harihar Rana (Chandpur), Dilip Sharma (Talcher), Akshaya Sahu (Pattamundai), Pratap Kumar Das (Bhadrak), Kailash Chandra Sahoo (Keshpur), Bishnuprasad Agarwal (Dharmagarh) Were Among The Felicitated Senior Journalists Of Pragativadi.

Similarly, Pragativadi also felicitated its main office’s employees– CFO Ramakanta Samantaray, Publisher Siba Prasad Biswal, Jagatbandhu Das, Biswambar Pradhan, Chittaranjan Sahoo, Panchanan Mohapatra, Gopabandhu Nayak, Sasmita Patnaik, Pabitra Patra, Laxmidhar Khatua, Pramod Nayak, Bijaya Kumar Parida, Bhikari Baishak, Ashoka Kumar Behera, Shambheswar Nayak, Sashibhusan Sahoo, Raghunath Mohapatra, Santosh Kumar Das, and Benudhar Barik.

The felicitation ceremony was coordinated by KIIT International School’s Chinmayee while other members of Pragativadi Publication Private Limited contributed their coordination to make the eve a successful one.