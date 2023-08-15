Pragativadi Celebrates 77th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated on the Pragativadi office premises in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Ramakanta Samantaray unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Executive Editor & Publisher Birupakshya Tripathy and other staff members of Pragativadi.

The hoisting of the National Flag was followed by the recitation of the National Anthem of India.

Coordinating the celebrations, Lalitendu Pattnayak, Edition Incharge (News) and Jagannath Padhi, News Co-Ordinator elaborated on the significance and importance of Independence Day and also remembered Odisha’s martyrs, who fought for India’s freedom.

Several other staff members of Pragativadi, who were present on the occasion, also paid rich tributes.