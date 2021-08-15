Pragativadi Celebrates 75th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated on the Pragativadi office premise in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Publisher of Pragativadi Publication Private Limited, Mr. Siba Prasad Biswal, unfurled the tricolour. Hoisting of the national flag was followed by the recitation of the national anthem of India.

Coordinating the celebrations, Executive Editor Birupakshya Tripathy, elaborated the significance and importance of Independence Day and also remembered Odisha’s martyrs, who fought for India’s freedom. Several other staff members of Pragativadi, who were present on the occasion, also paid rich tributes.

The event concluded with floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.