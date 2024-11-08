Bhubaneswar: The first session of the celebration of 92nd Birth Anniversary of Pradyumna Bal will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM.

Following that, separate sessions focusing on value-based journalism, public movements, sports, and other topics will be conducted. At 5:30 PM, the celebration and felicitation ceremony will take place, followed by a cultural program featuring the play “Se To Digantara Surjya (ସେ ତୋ ଦିଗନ୍ତର ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ).”

Throughout this day-long event, several dignitaries will be present, including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari; Works, Law, and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan; Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena; Cooperation, Handloom, and Textiles Minister Pradeep Balsamant; Congress Legislature Party Leader Ramachandra Kadam; MLAs Dr. Arun Sahu, Sarada Pradhan; former ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Prasada Harichandan, Amar Prasad Satpathy; and former MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta, who will participate as guests in various sessions.

During the celebration session, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend. Former Chief Minister Dr. Giridhar Gamang will also be present. Distinguished speakers such as writer Vishwranjan, Professor Manindra Kumar Meher, Professor Sanghamitra Mishra, and Professor Dhaneshwar Sahu will address the gathering. Additionally, a compilation on the life journey of Pradyumna Balan will be released on this occasion.