Pradyumna Bal Prativa Vikash Pratiyogita 2023 Results Out! Check Winners

Bhubaneswar: The winners of the national-level competition ‘Pradyumna Bal Prativa Pratiyogita 2023’, have been announced on Sunday (Nov 5). The competition in essay and drawing was organised on the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal, Founder Editor of Pragativadi, a leading Odia Daily.

In the competition held in two groups from school level to college level, the names of the winners in both essay and drawing were announced by a panel of judges chaired by eminent author-professor Dhaneshwar Sahu.

Manisha Pathy, a student of Yuvodaya College of Advance Technology, Bolangir District, bagged the first position in the senior group of essay writing. Sushree Sambedita of Divine Degree College in Nayagarh District bagged the second position, while Jaga Pradhan, a student of Rajendra University, Bolangir bagged the third position.

Bhumika Sadangi of St. Xavier’s High School, Birharakrishnapur Puri and Sushree Swarnaprabha Chand, a student of Saraswati Vidyamandir, Nalco Nagar Angul, were selected for the consolation prize. Sania Parween of Neulapur, Jajpur district and Sophia Begum of Women’s Degree College, Jharsuguda were selected for the special jury prize in the senior essay category.

In the junior group of essay writing, Aniket Tripathy, a student of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya at Patharchepa in Bolangir, secured the first position and Shubhasmita Swain of Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Center, Balimela, Malkangiri district was placed second.

Debashree Giri, a student of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, Jaleswar, Balasore district, bagged the third position, while Anjali Mishra of Govt. UG High School, Parakena, Puri district, Jilipsa Mohapatra of Sarankula Government Girls’ High School, Nayagarh district bagged the consolation prize. In this competition, Shubhashree Pradhan of Puri St. Xavier’s High School and Sai Smriti Dikshit of Sai Integral School, Pipili Puri district have been selected for the Special Jury Award.

In the senior group of drawing, a third-year art student of NBC Degree College, Kendupadar, Ganjam, Subhashree Biswal stood first, while Soumashree Behera, a student of Saraswati Vidyamandir, Ghodabazar, Puri district, stood second. Soumyarjan Maharana, a first-year commerce student at Kendrapada Higher Secondary School, stood third in the drawing competition.

Four participants have been selected for the consolation prize. They are Samir Kumar Kisan, a student of Jawahar Navodaya School, Deogarh, Hari Sahu of Kalahandi College of Art and Craft, Bijayini Das, a student of SNISPS College, Karmada Balasore district, and Bishnu Chandra Kanhar, a +3 Commerce student at KISS, Bhubaneswar have been selected for the consolation prize. Special Jury Award will be given to Ashish Maharana, a student of Binayak Acharya Higher Secondary School, Brahampur, in the senior category of drawing.

Similarly, in the junior category of drawing, Pratyasha Acharya of Nayagarh Maharshi Vidyamandir won the first prize, while Anushree Das of Bhadrak Kendriya Vidyalaya won the second prize and Arabinda Majhi of KISS Bhubaneswar won the third prize.

Similarly, four others have been selected for the consolation prize. They are Paromita Panda of SBD International School, Bhadrak, Barun Pare of KISS Bhubaneswar, Manishankar Majhi of Jawahar Navodaya School, Deogarh and Ashutosh Rath of Venkateswar English Medium, Chandrashekharpur, Bhubaneswar. Achyut Kumar Rai of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, Mallikapur, Jajpur district has been selected for the Special Jury Award.

Pradyumna Bal Prativa Vikash Pratiyogita 2023: IN PICS

Bhubaneswar: The results of Pradyumna Bal Prativa Pratiyogita 2023 were announced today by a panel of jury led by eminent Author – Professor Dhaneshwar Sahu, with Senior Officer of Indian Information Service Gopal Mohapatra, Professor of Economics Ranjan Pradhan, Educare Chairman Sharat Chandra Pradhan, Pandit Gyanendra Tripathi- a retired teacher, Professor Chakradhar Behera and sculptor Pradeep Kumar Pandey as members.

The panel chaired by Professor Dhaneshwar Sahu announced the results after the evaluation of more than 6,000 essays and drawings. All the entries were thoroughly reviewed on Sunday at the Pragativadi office premises. After extensive scrutiny and analysis, the panel announced their decision through a live broadcast on YouTube.

Pradyumna Bal Jayanti Samaroh committee functionaries Lalitendu Pattnayak and Manoranjan Das moderated the evaluation while Khageswar Khandual, Yajati Keshari Rout, Sarala Sahu, Itishree Sethi, Madan Mohan Sahu and Umashankar Jena coordinated the programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that, this year students from outside Odisha including Delhi and Mumbai also participated in the competition.