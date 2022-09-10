Pradyumna Bal Prativa Pratiyogita 2022 Announced; Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: Leading Odia daily, Pragativadi is going to organise a national-level competition “Pradyumna Bal Prativa Pratiyogita 2022” on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary celebrations of founder Pradyumna Bal, an eminent socialist leader.

The essay and drawing competition, being organised by Pragativadi & state-level Pradyumna Bal Jayanti Committee, in two groups i.e, from Class 5 to 10 (Junior) and from Plus II to PG (Senior).

Interested students can submit their essay writings and drawings via email, WhatsApp, and post by 20th of October.

The winners of the competition will be awarded on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal on the 8th of November at Pragativadi office premises in Bhubaneswar.

Topics For Essay Competition

Class 5th to 10 th – “My India In 75 Years”

– “My India In 75 Years” Plus II to PG-“ Free Press And Present Challenges”

Similarly, for the Drawing Competition, subjects are motioned below:

Class 5th to 10 th – “Rairangpur to Raisina”

– “Rairangpur to Raisina” Plus II to PG- “World @2050’

Prize

First Prize: Citation with Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Citation with Rs 5,000

Third Prize: Citation with Rs 3,000

Consolation Prize: Citation with Rs 1,000

NOTE: There will be no registration fees to take part in this competition.

The rules and regulations to take part in Pradyumna Bal Prativa Pratiyogita are available in English and Odia on the HOME page of www.pragativadi.com.