Pradipta Mohapatra Is New OFDC Chairman; 2 More IAS Officers Transferred

Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle in IAS cadres, the Odisha government on Saturday appointed Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra as the Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

Currently, Mohapatra is working as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department. He was on leave since September 14 and joined the duty today.

Meanwhile, IAS Parag Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS was appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Enterprises Department.

Also, the Government appointed 1991-batch IAS, Vijay Arora as the Officer of Special Duty (OSD) of the General Administration and Public Grievance Department. Arora is working as the Principal Secretary of the Public Enterprises Department.