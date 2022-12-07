Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: Light & Sound Show Depicts Journey Of India’s Space Programme

New Delhi: The first episode of the Light and Sound show of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was launched today in New Delhi.

The Show is an important addition to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya complex. The first episode presents the remarkable journey of India’s space programme since Independence. This show also depicts in an interesting manner the ancient Indian knowledge about mathematics and astronomy which immensely contributed to the later development of these specialisations in various research locations of the world.

This show also depicts in an interesting manner the ancient Indian knowledge about mathematics and astronomy.

The second show, which has already been selected, will cover the bravery of unsung women warriors of India’s struggle for Independence.

The timing of the show, i.e., 6.30 pm has been so fixed that a visitor to Sangrahalaya can also take advantage of concessional combo ticket facility.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal ,Union Minister Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, S. Somanath Secretary, Department of Space; Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Executive Council, NMML; Dr A Surya Prakash, Vice Chairman, Executive Council, NMML and Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma who is the first Indian citizen to enter into space were present on the occasion. Senior officers of Ministry of Culture also attended the event.

The show has an interesting script wherein a young inquisitive girl seeks innocent information about the universe beyond earth. The knowledge given on the subject is an engaging narration for the visitors of different age groups.

Legendary figure and actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to the script. The entire show has been prepared under the broad guidance of the members of the Executive Council –Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Executive Council NMML , Dr A Surya Prakash, Vice Chairman, Executive Council, NMML Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, Member, Prof Kapil Kapoor, Member, Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Director, PMS and other officials. The production supervision was done by Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification and MJ Akbar.

The episode is of approximately for 30 minutes, covering the initial days of equipment being transported on bicycles to the advanced launching stations and space research stations of today. The script covers all the major milestones of India’s remarkable space journey. The show has been created by CS Direkt.

India is not only launching satellites and rockets, but has also successfully sent missions to Moon and Mars. By launching satellites for various countries, India has secured a prominent place among the most advanced nations on the space technology.

The second show, which has already been selected, will cover the bravery of unsung women warriors of India’s struggle for Independence. It is expected to be ready by February, 2023. The timing of the show, i.e. 6.30 pm has been so fixed that a visitor to Sangrahalaya can also take advantage of concessional combo ticket facility.