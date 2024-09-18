New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan with a total outlay of Rs.79,156 crore (Central Share: Rs.56,333 crore and State Share: Rs. 22,823 crore) for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities, by adopting saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.

This will cover around 63,000 villages benefitting more than 5 crore tribal people as announced in the Budget Speech 2024-25. It will cover 549 districts and 2,740 blocks spread across all tribal majority villages across 30 States / UTs.

India has an ST population of 10.45 crore as per the 2011 census and there are more than 705 tribal communities, spread across the country, living in remote and hard-to-reach areas. The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan envisions saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, livelihood, through different schemes of Govt of India by convergence and outreach and ensuring holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities based on learnings and success of PMJANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan).

The Mission comprises 25 interventions which will be implemented by 17 line ministries. Each Ministry/Department would be responsible for the implementation of a scheme related to it in a time-bound manner through funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST) in the next 5 years to achieve the following goals:

Goal-I: Developing Enabling Infrastructure:

(i) Pucca house for eligible Households with other entitlements: Eligible ST households shall have access to pucca housing under the PMAY (Gramin) with the availability of tapped water (Jal Jeevan Mission) and electricity supply (RDSS). Eligible ST households shall also have access to Ayushman Bharat Card (PMJAY).

(ii) Improving Village infrastructure: Ensuring all-weather road connectivity to ST majority villages (PMGSY), providing access to mobile connectivity (Bharat Net) and internet, infrastructure for improving health, nutrition, and education (NHM, Samagra Shiksha and Poshan).

Goal-2: Promotion of Economic Empowerment:

(iii) Skill Development Entrepreneurship promotion and enhanced livelihood(self-employment) – Providing access to training (Skill India Mission/ JSS) and ensuring that ST boys/girls get access to long-term skill courses after 10th/12th standard every year. Further, Marketing support through Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centre (TMMC), Tourist Home Stays and Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fishery support for FRA Patta holders

Goal-3: Universalization of Access to Good Education:

(iv) Education – To increase GER to the national levels in school and higher education and to make quality education affordable and accessible to ST students (Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan) by setting up tribal hostels in schools at the district/block level.

Goal-4: Healthy lives and Dignified Ageing:

(v) Health – To ensure enhanced access to quality health facilities for ST households, reach towards the national standards in IMR, MMR and coverage of immunisation through Mobile Medical Units in areas where the sub-centre is more than 10 km in plain areas and 5 km in Hilly areas (National Health Mission).

The tribal villages covered under the Abhiyan would be mapped on PM Gati Shakti Portal with the gaps identified by the concerned department for its scheme-specific requirements. The physical and financial progress will be monitored PM Gati Shakti platform and the best performing districts will be awarded.

The Mission targets with respect of 17 Ministries are as under:

S. No. Ministry Interventions/ (Scheme) Beneficiary/ Intervention figure 1 Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) Pucca houses- (PMAY)- Gramin 20 lakhs houses Connecting Road – (PMGSY) 25000 km road 2 Ministry of Jal Shakti Water Supply-Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) (i). Every eligible village (ii). 5,000 hamlets ≤ 20HH 3 Ministry of Power House Electrification- [Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)] Every unelectrified HH and unconnected public institutions (~ 2.35 lakh) 4 Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Off-grid Solar. New Solar Power Scheme (i). Every unelectrified HH and public institutions not covered through grid. 5 Ministry of Health and family Welfare Mobile Medical Units- National Health Mission Up to1000 MMU Ayushman Card – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-NHA Every eligible HH covered under the Abhiyan 6 Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas LPG Connections-(PM Ujjwala Yojana) 25 Lakhs HH (subject to approval of targets under original scheme and upon continuation of the scheme) 7 Ministry of Women and Child Development Establishment of Anganwadi Centres- Poshan Abhiyan 8000 (2000 New Saksham AWC) & 6000 upgradation to Saksham AWC) 8 Ministry of Education Construction of Hostels-Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) 1000 hostels 9 Ministry of AYUSH Poshan Vatikas- National AYUSH Mission 700 Poshan Vatikas 10 Department of Telecom Universal Service Obligation Fund/Bharat Net (DoT-MoC) 5000 Villages 11 Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Skill India Mission (Existing Schemes)/propose Skilling Center in tribal districts 1000 VDVKs, Tribal Groups etc 12 Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Digital Initiatives As applicable 13 Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer welfare Promotion of sustainable agriculture – Multiple Schemes of DoAFW FRA Patta holders (~2 lakhs beneficiaries) 14 Department of Fisheries Fish culture support-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) 10,000 community and 1,00,000 individual beneficiaries Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Livestock rearing- National Livestock Mission 8500 Individual /Group beneficiaries 15 Ministry of Panchayati Raj Capacity building-Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) All Gram Sabhas and concerned officers at Sub division, District and State level dealing with FRA 16 Ministry of Tourism Tribal Home Stays-Swadesh Darshan 1000 Tribal Home Stays with support of upto Rs 5 lakh per unit (for new construction), upto Rs 3 lakhs (renovation) and Rs 5 lakh for village community requirement. 17 Ministry of Tribal Affairs Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY) Enhancing the scope of SCA to Tribal Development / PMAAGY by including other interventions# #100Tribal Multi-purpose Marketing Centers, improving infrastructure of Ashram Schools, Hostels, Govt./State Tribal Residential schools, Centre of Competencies for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and counselling support, Support for FRA & CFR Management interventions, setting up of FRA Cells, and project management funds with incentives for top performing tribal districts.

Based on the specific needs and requirement of tribal areas and after deliberation with the States and other stakeholders, the Abhiyan has conceived some innovative schemes to promote livelihood and generate income amongst tribals and forest dwelling communities.

Tribal Home Stay: To tap the tourist potential of tribal areas and to provide an alternate livelihood to the tribal community, 1000 Home stays will be promoted under Swadesh Darshan through Ministry of Tourism. In villages which have tourist potential, funding will be provided to the tribal Household and the village for construction of 5-10 Homestays in one village. Each household will be eligible for Rs. 5.00 lakhs for the construction of two new rooms and upto Rs. 3.00 lakhs for renovation of existing rooms and Rs 5 lakh for village community requirement.

Sustainable Livelihood Forest Right Holders (FRA): The Mission has special focus on 22 lakh FRA patta holders residing in forest areas and in convergence with Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare (MoAFW),Department of Animal Husbandry, Department of Fisheries and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the benefits of different schemes will be converged & provided. The interventions are aimed to expedite the process of recognizing and securing forest rights, empowering tribal communities to enable them for maintenance and conservation of forest and also providing them sustainable livelihood through support of government scheme. The Abhiyan will also catalyse that the pending FRA claims are expedited and training of all stake holders and officers at Block, District and State level will be given by Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Improving infrastructure of Govt residential Schools and Hostels: The tribal residential schools and Hostels target remote tribal areas and aim to develop local educational resources and promote enrolment and retention. The Abhiyan aims to Improve infrastructure of Ashram schools/hostels/Tribal schools /Govt residential schools for upgradation on the lines of PM-Shri Schools.

Advance facilities for diagnosis of Sickle Cell Disease: To provide affordable and accessible diagnostic and SCD management facilities with special emphasis on pre-natal diagnosis and to reduce the prevalence of the disease by preventing future births with SCD, Centre of Competence (CoC) would be set up in AIIMS and premier Institutes in the States where the Sickle disease is prevalent and where expertise of conducting these procedures is available. A Centre of Competence (CoC) shall be equipped with the facilities, technology, personnel and research capabilities for pre-natal diagnosis as per guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and have latest facilities, technology, personnel and research capabilities for pre-natal diagnosis, at a cost of Rs 6 crore/CoC.

Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centre: For Effective marketing of tribal products and for improving marketing infrastructure, awareness, branding, packaging, and transportation facilities 100 TMMCs will be set up to enable the tribal producers to get right price for their produce/ products and facilitate the consumers in buying tribal produce / products at right price directly from the tribals. Moreover, the designing of these TMMC as an aggregation and value addition platform will also help in minimizing post-harvest and post-production losses and retention of product value.

The Abhiyan has been planned based on learning and Success of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which was launched by Hon’ble PM on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15th November, 2023 with budget of Rs. 24104 crore focusing on the PVTG population.

The PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram is a unique example of cooperative Federalism, whole of Government approach for welfare of the people saturation through convergence and –outreach.