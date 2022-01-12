Majhi, a former Congress MP had recently joined the ruling party.
State

Pradeep Majhi Appointed As BJD Senior General Secretary

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday appointed Pradeep Majhi as the party’s senior general secretary. Majhi, a former Congress MP had recently joined the ruling party.

Apart from Majhi, Arindam Ray, Dhanurjaya Sidu, Chandrasekhar Majhi and Kailash Chandra Kulesika have been appointed as general secretaries of the party.

Similarly, Biswaranjan Mallick, Ramesh Chandra Parida, Pradip Sahoo, Dilip Kumar Sahoo, Sunil Kumar Das, Mahesh Hembram and Priyabrata Samantray have been appointed as secretaries of the party.

 

Pradeep Sahoo 9999 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

sixteen + eleven =

Breaking