Pradeep Majhi Appointed As BJD Senior General Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday appointed Pradeep Majhi as the party’s senior general secretary. Majhi, a former Congress MP had recently joined the ruling party.

Apart from Majhi, Arindam Ray, Dhanurjaya Sidu, Chandrasekhar Majhi and Kailash Chandra Kulesika have been appointed as general secretaries of the party.

Similarly, Biswaranjan Mallick, Ramesh Chandra Parida, Pradip Sahoo, Dilip Kumar Sahoo, Sunil Kumar Das, Mahesh Hembram and Priyabrata Samantray have been appointed as secretaries of the party.