Pradeep Kumar Jena Appointed New Chief Secretary Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today appointed senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena as the new chief secretary. He will replace Suresh Chandra Mohapatra who is going to retire on February 28.

A notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department stated that the 1989 batch officer will assume office on March 1.

Jena is currently holding the position the secretary of Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner.

He is also the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha and MD, OSDMA.

Similarly, Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Water Resources has been appointed as Development Commissioner-cum- Additional Chief Secretary to Government

A 1991 batch IAS officer, Garg is allowed to remain in charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government. Department of Water Resources will be in addition to her own duties.

PK Jena has a long experience in the field of Odisha administration. He has successfully conducted the disaster management activities in the State during different calamities.

Jena had also held the administration of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Suresh Chandra Mohapatra’s tenure had been extended twice as chief secretary.