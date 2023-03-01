Pradeep Jena Seeks Lord Jagannath’s Blessings after Assuming Charge as Odisha’s New Chief Secretary

Puri: 1989-batch IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena assumed the charge as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha today and on the occasion, he visited Puri Srimandir for the darshan of Lord Jagannath.

After reaching Puri, Jena was received by the members of the Srimandir management committee and the servitors. His wife was also present during the darshan of the Holy Trinty on Wednesday.

After the government appointed him as the Chief Secretary on 26 February 2023, Jena visited the Shree Jagannath temple for the blessing of the All Mighty God.

PK Jena has a long experience in the field of Odisha administration. He has successfully conducted disaster management activities in the State during different calamities. Jena had also served as the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri.