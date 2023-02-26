Pradeep Jena Seeks Lord Jagannath’s Blessings after Appointment as Odisha’s New Chief Secy

Puri: Senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena, who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha, visited Puri Srimandir on Sunday late evening to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

According to reports, Jena, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers to the Holy Trinity at the Shree Jagannath Temple.

After reaching Puri, he was welcomed by the Temple administration. The members of the management committee of Srimandir were also present.

Pradeep Kumar Jena has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Odisha. He will succeed Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, whose term ends on February 28.

PK Jena has a long experience in the field of Odisha administration. He has successfully conducted disaster management activities in the State during different calamities. Jena had also served as the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri.