Practice These Yoga Poses To Promote Inner Peace

New Delhi: Stress can be hectic and dangerous and can cause various ailments in life. Inner peace is vital to keep your body, mind, and heart in sync. Yoga by nature promotes peace and relaxation. However, some asanas are more effective than others. Try these yoga poses to connect more deeply with your transcendent, peaceful inner self.

Downward Dog

This foundational yoga pose balances chi and has an almost immediate calming effect. As prana and fluids circulate to the head and upper body, stress is cleared and the mind immediately feels more free and relaxed.

Begin on hands and knees, toes pressing into the yoga mat. Lift the body upward, head pointed downward, hamstrings engaged, hands shoulder-width and fingers spread apart. Hold for as long as feels right to you, allowing a deep feeling of peace to emerge.

Reclined Twist

Lay on your back and pull the knees to your chest. Bring one arm outward and to the side, shoulder height with palm up. Bring the knees to the opposite side all the way to the floor. Hold as long as feels right to you, allowing calming sensations of peace to wash over you; repeat this process on the other side.

Wide Forward Seated Bend

Sit upright on the floor, hands on the mat behind you. Extend your legs in a “V” shape. Inhale mindfully and sit up taller and straighter; pause for a moment. Then exhale and bend forward, bringing the arms and hands forward. Repeat for five or more sequences, feeling peaceful sensations wash up and down your spine.

Head to the Knee Pose

Sit upright, legs forward, knees bent slightly. Bend one knee, open up at the hip, and move the foot of the bent leg into the inner thigh of the opposite leg. Sit taller while inhaling. Pause, then exhale and extend forward above the other leg while supporting your body using your hands. Breathe deeply and mindfully for a few breaths, then repeat on the opposite side of your body.