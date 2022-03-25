Practice These Yoga Asanas To Strengthen Your Core After C-Section

New Delhi: Looking for an exercise after a C-section to reduce your tummy? After at least six weeks—and with the go-ahead from your doctor—you can try these three soothing moves, which strengthen your pelvic floor and abdomen.

Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and legs hip-width apart. Slowly lift your butt and back off the floor. Return to starting position. Do 4 to 8 repetitions.

Modified Cobra

Lie on your stomach with your palms flat next to your shoulders. Your elbows should be tucked into your rib cage. Lift your head and neck off the floor, but not so much that it strains your lower back. Suck in your navel as if you were trying to lift your pelvis off the floor. Return to starting position. Do 4 to 8 repetitions.

Forward Bend

Stand with your feet 3 to 4 feet apart and your hands on your hips. Extend your arms over your head and bend forward at a 90-degree angle, keeping your back flat. Return to starting position. Do 4 to 8 repetitions.

Wall sit

This exercise works to strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, pelvic floor muscles, and lower back. Stand one or two feet away from a wall, with your back facing it. Lean against the wall and go into a sitting position with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Engage your stomach and pelvic floor muscles and the position for as long as you can. Repeat five times.

Modified or full side plank

The side plank engages your inner core muscles. Start with a modified side plank with your knees bent on the mat as you lift your body into a plank position on your side.