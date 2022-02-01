Practice These Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Self Healthy

New Delhi: Yoga is a very essential part of our life. Not only can yoga improve your flexibility and increase your strength, it can also improve your energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, and aid in weight management.

Here are some asanas you must try:

Low lunge / Anjaneyasana

Stretches the chest, hip flexors, quadriceps, sides of the waist, and tops of the ankles and feet. Improves balance and mental focus. Great for runners, cyclists, or if you spend a lot of the day sitting.

Warrior 2 / Virabhadrasana II

Stretches the inner thighs, groin, chest, lungs, and shoulders. Strengthens your legs, improves stamina and concentration.

Triangle / Trikonasana

Strengthens the legs, back, and torso lengthens the side of the body, stretches the inner thighs, hamstrings, calves, spine, shoulders, chest, and hips.

Tree pose / Vrksasana

Improves balance, creates external rotation in the hips, strengthens the ankles, legs, and spine, increases focus and concentration, and quietens the mind.

Locust pose / Salabhasana

Improves strength and mobility in the back, stretches the front of the body, increases stamina, and stimulates the digestive organs.