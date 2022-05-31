Practice These Easy Yoga Poses To Get Relief From Sinusitis

New Delhi: Sinusitis is usually caused by allergies, infection or irritation due to particles or chemicals in the air. The symptoms include a stuffy nose, thick discharge from the nose and facial pain. It can also cause cough, headache, fever and sore throat. Immunization, avoiding smoke and washing hands can prevent some cases. Here are some yoga poses to get relief from sinusitis.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama

Anulom Vilom pranayama is a breathing technique and it helps remove the congestion of the nasal passage. It aids the free flow of air.

How to do it:

Start by sitting down in a comfortable position with your back straight and your left palm on your left knee. Now, close your right nostril by placing your right thumb on it. Inhale slowly through your left nostril. Now, use your right ring finger to close the left nostril, open your right nostril and exhale through your right nostril. Then inhale through your right nostril and exhale through the left.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Bhujangasana or the cobra pose is one of the best yoga poses for your lungs. It helps you breathe easily.

How to do it:

Start by lying down on the floor on your stomach. Your legs should be slightly apart and palms near your shoulder. Inhale and lift up your upper body and lookup. Hold this position as long as possible. Return to the original position.

Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati, a breathing technique, not only clears your sinuses but also improves your brain functions. The exhalation in kapalbhati is forceful. It also clears the blockages in your respiratory system, treats cough and cold, enhances memory and aids weight loss.

How to do it:

Sit in padmasana or a comfortable position. Now, inhale slowly and deeply. Exhale forcefully by contracting the muscles of your stomach. Start by doing this for two minutes and then extend it to about 10 minutes.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana or the camel pose is another yoga asana that you could practice to get relief from sinusitis. It removes the stuffiness in your nasal passage. It also improves digestion and eyesight.

How to do it: