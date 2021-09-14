Practically Becomes World’s First Edtech Company to Launch ‘Scan Anything’ Feature

Bhubaneswar: Practically, India’s first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive for students of classes 6-12, has launched a new revolutionary feature ‘Scan Anything’. Practically is the first and the only EdTech company in the world to introduce this innovative feature, which brings learning alive from books and everyday objects around us.

The revolutionary, cutting-edge feature supported by Artificial Intelligence identifies objects scanned by the phone camera and lists results from its vast content library of 3000+ 3D videos, 1000+ simulations/AR experiences and 20,000 3D models, sorted by a student’s curriculum and grade. The Scan Anything feature can recognize pictures, questions, exercises, proofs etc., from textbooks, magazines, newspapers including capturing images of any surrounding objects and present linked curriculum learning information on the app for the learners to pick their learning journey and resolve doubts instantly. The feature encourages students to learn from their surroundings while rendering a truly immersive learning experience from everyday objects and helps them understand how the learning from their curriculum is tied to everyday observations. Currently, the feature covers course content from textbooks of grades 6-10th across major boards like NCERT,CBSE and state boards of AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The course content is expected to cover all other major boards and 11 & 12 grades’ content by the end of 2021.

The technology transforms the mobile camera into an educational tool allowing learners to interact with surrounding elements freely. The high-quality content provided by the app will instantly satisfy the inquisitiveness of the learner and help students gain a holistic understanding of the concepts, thereby challenging the traditional way of search to seek information.

Commenting on the launch, Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder and CEO, Practically, said“The introduction of the Scan Anything feature is an important milestone in our journey. Our constant endeavour is to find innovative ways to make education more student-friendly. The Scan Anything feature not only helps increase understanding and retention of concepts with immersive learning techniques, but the availability of relevant information at your fingertips when needed adds significantly to the learning experience. The unprecedented adoption so far motivates us to keep churning out more student-centric features and reshape the way the world learns.”

The Scan Anything feature embedded in the Practically app is available for free download on the Play Store and App Store. The app was recently revamped with a host of new features like Study Plan, 3D library with 20,000+ objects and made lighter offering a new-age consumer experience with a more friendly UI.