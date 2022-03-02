Practically acquires Fedena; gains access to 40K institutions, 20M users across 180+ countries

Bhubaneswar: Practically, India’s first experiential learning app for students of classes 6th to 12th, has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd), world’s most widely used ERP. With this acquisition, Practically becomes the world’s first EdTech company offering a comprehensive end-to-end product suite for schools. The integrated product will now offer one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, to easy-to-use administrative and support tools.

Practically, recently recognised as a ‘Minicorn’ by Tracxn, has carved a niche for itself in the immersive learning space for students through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR); Fedena on the other hand offers cloud-based technology solutions for easy administrative and resource planning for educational institutes. At present, through its open source project, Fedena’s products are used extensively in 40,000 institutions, by 20 million users in 20 different languages spread across 180+ countries with India, Middle East, Africa and SouthEast Asia being the major markets. Through its commercial and customized offerings, Fedena has served 1000+ education brands globally.

Apart from school management software, which includes admission, HR-related operations, examination and event management, school ID card generation, the easy to use Fedena software also offers a platform for parent-teacher collaboration, fee management and online payment, grade books and reports, managing timetables, attendance and scheduling, online examinations to name a few. The acquisition has further strengthened Practically’s stature in the EdTech ecosystem, while increasing its reach in the domestic & global markets. Through this acquisition, Practically will also provide high-quality immersive content, simulations, games and its robust test-prep platform to the vast and varied network of Fedena schools globally.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, Practically, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Practically has become the world’s first most comprehensive EdTech product suite. Fedena is a globally recognized solution provider that has helped educational institutes lower the cost of administration by integrating school management functions into a single easy-to-use software. This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena’s existing network of schools.”

“Practically has meticulously built a strong presence in the school education space in India and the Middle East, gradually expanding to other territories as well. We have shared synergies of bringing the best of technology to schools across the globe. We are happy to contribute and be part of Practically’s vision of creating the most innovative EdTech product for schools. By being part of Practically product and team, Fedena’s own offering will see greater adoption, more stickiness and deeper reach.” said Neelakantha Karinje, CEO of Fedena (Foradian Technologies).