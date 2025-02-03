The much-anticipated first look of Prabhas as Rudra in Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Kannappa has been unveiled, sending fans into a frenzy. The poster showcases Prabhas in a divine and powerful avatar, embodying the essence of Lord Rudra, a fierce guardian of the cosmos.





Kannappa, a mythological epic, is helmed by Vishnu Manchu, who also plays the titular role. Prabhas’ addition to the project has heightened expectations, with his intense look in the poster hinting at a grand and visually spectacular cinematic experience.



Sharing the first look, Manchu expressed his excitement, calling it an honor to have Prabhas portray Rudra. Fans have flooded social media with praise, eagerly awaiting further glimpses of the film, which is set to explore the legend of Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.





With a stellar cast and a mythological narrative, Kannappa is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that will bring ancient tales to life with grandeur and devotion.