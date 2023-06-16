Adipurush
Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush now in cinemas; Did fans ‘Spot’ Allu Arjun in Movie?

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, releases in theatres today amid much fanfare. The early reviews for Prabhas starrer have been largely positive, with fans praising the actor’s terrific performance. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Netizens have been sharing quirky reactions as Adipurush hit the theatres today. Some wondered if Telugu actor Allu Arjun was also a part of Adipursh’s ensmeble cast.

