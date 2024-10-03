New Delhi: PR Sreejesh, having retired from international hockey, has chosen to conclude his playing career and opt out of the forthcoming Hockey India League Player Auction. His focus will now shift to nurturing young talent through coaching and mentorship.

In a conversation with Sportstar, Sreejesh revealed that he had communicated to Hockey India his intention to retire from active play and dedicate himself to developing upcoming players.

“I have given considerable thought and have decided to withdraw from the Player Auction for the next Hockey India League,” he conveyed to HI president Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday.

“Your offer to organize a retirement celebration for me upon our return from Paris deeply moved me. It’s rare for players to conclude their careers on such a high note… The last six weeks have been both humbling and gratifying… I finished my playing career on a high, securing a place atop the Olympic podium for the second time in a row… The act of bowing to the goalpost following our victory against Spain and the ensuing celebrations with my teammates was extraordinary, and I wish to preserve those memories forever. The idea of returning to the field for ‘One Last Dance’ doesn’t seem appropriate at this moment, as it might overshadow those cherished memories and moments,” he elaborated.

Sreejesh is set to take on a role with the junior Indian men’s team, subject to approval from SAI and the sports ministry, and will also serve as a Brand Ambassador for a franchise in the upcoming league. Notably, his official clearance is pending due to discussions over his compensation, but federation officials have assured that HI will cover his salary in the interim.