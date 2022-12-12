PPCP Model is ideal for resolving Human-Elephant Conflict: Odisha Forest Minister

Bhubaneswar: Human-elephant conflict is increasing day by day and has become a menace in some parts of the State. It is to remember that elephants are an integral part of the ecosystem. After Dinosaurs, it is at present the largest land animal. If it disappears, no other species can fill up the ecological niche, said Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pradip Kumar Amat at the 11th Foundation day function of Save Elephant Foundation Trust.

The State Government under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister is trying its best to ensure the peaceful co-existence of both human beings and elephants. In my opinion, a Public-Private-Community-Partnership (PPCP) model would be ideal for resolving the human-elephant conflict, Minister Amat pointed out.

Never forget, elephants have a huge influence on the ecosystem, particularly in forests. They are considered an indicator of a good forest, which is quite essential for the existence of human life on Earth, stated both Sushil Kumar Popli, PCCF(WL) and Debidutta Biswal, PCCF and HoFF.

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, IGF and Director, Project Elephant elaborated on the human-elephant situation prevailing now. At the same time, Dr. Debabrata Swain, Member of Lokayukta, Jitasatru Mohanty, Trustee, SEFT, Saroj Kumar Patnaik, B.K. Leena emphasised the very requirement of elephants for a healthy ecosystem.

A photo exhibition was organised and front-line forest staff and Hati-Sathis were felicitated during the function.

Dr. Rajanikanta Jena, Chairperson, SEFT offered the welcome address whereas Dr. Prakash Chandra Jena, Managing Trustee, SEFT had the vote of thanks. Among others, Pradeep Kumar Rout, Private Secretary of Forest Minister was also present at the function.